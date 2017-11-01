FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK car execs tell PM May there is an "urgent need" for clarity on Brexit transition
November 1, 2017 / 6:56 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UK car execs tell PM May there is an "urgent need" for clarity on Brexit transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British car executives told British Prime Minister Theresa May at a meeting on Wednesday that there was an “urgent need for clarity” on the proposed transition period after Britain leaves the European Union.

“The meeting focused on our members’ Brexit priorities - in particular, the urgent need for clarity on the proposed transition agreement as business needs certainty to invest,” trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said in a statement. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)

