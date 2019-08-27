UK wants "flexible and creative" fix for Irish border after Brexit - spox

BRUSSELS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The British government is working “at pace to find a wide range of flexible and creative solutions” to run the border with Ireland after Brexit, a government spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“We are ready to negotiate in good faith an alternative to the backstop with provisions to ensure the Irish border issues are dealt with where they should always have been: in the negotiations on the future agreement between the UK and EU,” the spokeswoman added.

London’s Brexit negotiator David Frost is due in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the border issue with the EU’s executive Commission as British opposition parties try to unite to stop any no-deal divorce from the EU on Oct. 31. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Mark Heinrich)