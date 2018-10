LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain will soon put forward its additional proposals for a backstop arrangement to prevent a hard border with EU member Ireland, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“We will do that in due course ... It’s the regulatory aspects of the backstop that we didn’t publish in June. We’ll set those out,” she told reporters. (Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)