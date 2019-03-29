Britain's May must make way for new leader to take on Brexit -eurosceptic lawmaker

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May must make way for a new leader and acknowledge that her deal to leave the European Union is “finished”, pro-Brexit Conservative lawmaker Steve Baker said on Friday.

After May’s divorce deal was rejected for the third time in parliament, Baker, deputy chairman of the influential European Research Group of pro-Brexit Conservatives, said in a statement: “This must be the final defeat for Theresa May’s deal. It’s finished. And we must move on.”

“It has not passed. It will not pass. I regret to say it is time for Theresa May to follow through on her words and make way so that a new leader can deliver a Withdrawal Agreement which will be passed by parliament. This has been a tragic waste of time and energy for the country. We can waste no more.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)