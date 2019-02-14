UK Conservatives should not back taking no deal off table - eurosceptic lawmaker

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Members of the governing Conservative Party should not be associated with anything which seems to take a so-called “no deal Brexit” off the table in negotiations to leave the European Union, a pro-Brexit lawmaker said on Thursday.

Steve Baker, a member of an influential Conservative pro-Brexit group, said on Twitter: “Compromising no deal would be the daftest negotiating strategy and not in the national interest.”

The group, the European Research Group, is threatening to vote against the government in a symbolic vote later on Thursday, over what it says is Prime Minister Theresa May’s acceptance that leaving without a deal was no longer an option.

May has denied that, saying, by law, Britain would leave without a deal if no agreement is struck by March 29. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)