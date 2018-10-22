FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK rebel Brexit lawmaker set to withdraw N.Ireland amendments, Times reporter

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A prominent rebel lawmaker in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party is set to withdraw amendments that would have made Brexit negotiations difficult, the political editor of The Times newspaper said.

“Looks like Steve Baker is going to call off the troops on the NI votes,” Francis Elliott of The Times said. “Could only win by getting Labour to vote against programme motion. He judges that not worth the candle. Some respite for May.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

