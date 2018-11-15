RPT-UPDATE 1-UK regulators call banks after Brexit woes hammer pound, financial stocks

(Adds comment from source close to BoE)

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British financial regulators were in contact with major banks on Thursday asking for feedback on market conditions after the pound and financial stocks sank following the resignation of Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator, sources said.

One source who declined to be identified said the call was a direct request from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

A different source close to the Bank of England said the central bank had not held any conference call with major banks, though normal contacts between its regulators and banks had continued as usual. (Reporting By Marc Jones and Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)