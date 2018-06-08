FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Brexit campaign group founder Banks pulls out of hearing with UK lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Arron Banks, the founder of Brexit campaign group Leave.EU, on Friday pulled out of a hearing with a British parliamentary committee, saying it had been conducting a witch hunt of those who want Britain to leave the European Union.

Banks and Leave.EU communication chief Andy Wigmore had previously agreed to appear before lawmakers on June 12, but criticised the committee’s investigation into “fake news”.

“It is perfectly clear that the committee, which comprises only of Remain supporting MPs is conducting a co-ordinated “Witch Hunt” of Leave groups,” Banks said in a letter to the committee’s chair, posted on the Leave.EU website.

“I am writing to inform you that Andy Wigmore and myself will not be appearing before the committee on the 12th June.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

