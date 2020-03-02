Britain calls on EU for 'swift' conclusion on financial market access

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union should be able to deliver “positive findings” by the middle of the year in assessments for two-way financial market access, Britain’s finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

Sunak said in a letter to the EU’s financial services chief Valdis Dombrovskis that Britain and the bloc should be able to conclude assessments on equivalence based access swiftly and “I see no reason why we cannot deliver comprehensive positive findings to the June timeline”.