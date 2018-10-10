FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 9:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain expects 5,000 financial services jobs to leave by Brexit Day

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial services minister said he would do all he can to ensure that the City of London continues to be major financial centre after Britain leaves the European Union, alhough thousands of jobs will move to the continent.

John Glen told lawmakers that he agreed with Bank of England estimates that 5,000 financial services jobs will have moved to continental Europe by the time Britain is due to leave the EU next March.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens

