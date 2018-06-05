FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Financial services to remain a priority after Brexit - UK minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Financial services will remain a “guiding light” for Britain’s economy after Brexit and there is no intention to “rip up the rulebook” to compete better as a top financial centre, a UK government minister said on Tuesday.

“My priority is to ensure that financial services remain a national priority in robust health,” Financial Services Minister John Glen told the annual conference FIA IDX, the derivative industry’s trade body. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)

