Financial services to remain a priority after Brexit - UK minister

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Financial services will remain a “guiding light” for Britain’s economy after Brexit and there is no intention to “rip up the rulebook” to compete better as a top financial centre, a UK government minister said on Tuesday.

“My priority is to ensure that financial services remain a national priority in robust health,” Financial Services Minister John Glen told the annual conference FIA IDX, the derivative industry’s trade body. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)