French watchdog says EU market rules need overhaul after Brexit

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s departure from the European Union next March will force a full review of the bloc’s sweeping new markets rules, including tougher market access conditions for foreign trading platforms, a top French regulator said on Monday.

Robert Ophele, chairman of France’s AMF markets watchdog, said Brexit will “obviously force us to undertake a complete review of the key metrics and parameters that we use in our daily MiFID II implementation”. (Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Robin Pomeroy)