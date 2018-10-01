FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

French watchdog says EU market rules need overhaul after Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s departure from the European Union next March will force a full review of the bloc’s sweeping new markets rules, including tougher market access conditions for foreign trading platforms, a top French regulator said on Monday.

Robert Ophele, chairman of France’s AMF markets watchdog, said Brexit will “obviously force us to undertake a complete review of the key metrics and parameters that we use in our daily MiFID II implementation”. (Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

