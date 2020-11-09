UK's Sunak says no longer waiting for EU on post-Brexit finance rules

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government was unilaterally setting out how it would let European Union financial services firms operate in Britain after a post-Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31.

Sunak said it was now clear that there were “many areas” where the EU was not prepared to even assess access to British firms.

“Of course we will always want a constructive and engaged relationship with the European Union. But after four years. I think it is time for us to move forward as a country and do what’s right for the UK to provide certainty and stability to industry and deliver our goal of open, well-regulated markets.”