Market News
March 19, 2019

UK faces no-deal or no Brexit if it rejects May's deal - Barclay

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay warned lawmakers on Tuesday they risked either destroying Brexit or leaving the European Union without a deal if they did not back Prime Minister Theresa May’s twice-defeated deal.

Barclay said there was a growing risk that Britain would not leave the EU after a 2016 referendum and said lawmakers needed to come together to decide how to progress.

“You either have a deal, you have no deal or you have no Brexit,” he told BBC radio.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

