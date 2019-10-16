Britain has sent EU a draft political declaration text - Brexit minister

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Brexit minister Steve Barclay said on Wednesday Britain had submitted draft text of the political declaration - one part of a Brexit deal with the European Union which sets out the direction of a long term relationship with the bloc.

“We have submitted draft text as part of the negotiations on a number of aspects of the discussion,” Barclay told a parliamentary committee.

He also said Prime Minister Boris Johnson would meet the undertakings given to a Scottish court earlier this month, when the government’s top legal officer in Scotland gave assurances the government would fully comply with a law which requires Johnson to request a delay to Brexit if no deal is reached by Oct. 19. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James)