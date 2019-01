LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The British government will respond quickly if Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal is defeated in parliament next week, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Wednesday.

“I also want to reassure colleagues that whatever the outcome of this debate, we will respond rapidly, recognising that we must provide parliament with as much security as possible,” Barclay said, opening the debate about the deal. (Reporting by William James; writing by Paul Sandle)