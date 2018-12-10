ECJ ruling does not change our policy on Article 50, says UK Brexit minister

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s policy of not revoking its Article 50 Brexit notice has not been changed by a European court ruling saying that the government could do so without needing the consent of European Union counterparts, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said.

“The judgement does not in any way change our policy ... the government’s firm and long held policy is that we will not revoke the Article 50 notice, this position has not changed,” Barclay told parliament. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)