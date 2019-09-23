UPDATE 1-Any Brexit deal with EU must be without backstop - UK Brexit minister

(Adds quote, details)

PRAGUE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister Stephen Barclay reiterated a vow to reach a deal for Britain to leave the European Union without the so-called Irish backstop, saying his government needs an agreement parliament would pass.

Barclay also said his country was committed to leaving with a deal because doing so without one would be disruptive.

He was speaking after the EU’s chief negotiator said on Monday it was difficult to see a way to break the Brexit impasse as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s demand to drop the insurance policy to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland was unacceptable.

Barclay said it was possible that different arrangements could be put in place.

“The teams are meeting again this week because both sides recognise that is in both interests to secure a deal. So that is what we are working on but it has to be a deal without the backstop,” Barclay said in Prague, after meeting the country’s interior minister, Jan Hamacek.

“It is important that the UK leave but we are committed to doing so with a deal, we think a deal is in both sides’ interest and a no-deal would be disruptive,” Barclay said.