Differences persist on 3 main issues in EU-UK trade talks - senior EU diplomat

BRUSSELS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Differences between the European Union and Britain on fisheries, state aid and future dispute resolution persist in talks on a trade agreement, a senior EU diplomat said on Friday.

Recounting the contents of a briefing given to envoys from EU countries by the bloc’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier on the progress of talks on a trade agreement, the diplomat said it was “not a particularly bright picture”.

“Differences persist on the three controversial issues,” the diplomat said. (Reporting by John Chalmers, writing by Jan Strupczewski)