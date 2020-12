BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was “guarded” on the prospects for a trade deal with Britain at a meeting with the bloc’s ambassadors in Brussels on Monday, a senior EU diplomat said.

“Patient still alive ... but keep the undertaker on speed dial,” said another senior EU diplomat on the main takeaway from the briefing. (Reporting by John Chalmers, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)