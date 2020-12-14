Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Brexit

EU's Barnier says "next few days" important for Brexit deal talks

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier leaves the European Commission headquarters, heading for a meeting of European Union governments' ambassadors (COREPER) in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that “the next few days are important” for negotiations if a trade deal with Britain is going to be in place for Jan. 1, when the United Kingdom finally leaves the bloc’s orbit.

“It is our responsibility to give the talks every chance of success,” Barnier said in a tweet. “Fair competition, and a sustainable solution for our fishermen and women, are key to reaching a deal.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; Writing by John Chalmers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up