October 15, 2019 / 9:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU's Barnier tweets: talks are difficult but Brexit deal still possible

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted on Tuesday that talks on reaching a divorce agreement with Britain were difficult but a Brexit deal was still possible.

“I have just debriefed EU27 Ministers in Luxembourg. EU unity remains strong. We want an agreement that works for everybody: the whole UK and whole EU,” Barnier said on Twitter.

“Talks are difficult but I believe an agreement is still possible,” he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

