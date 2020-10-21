UK "notes with interest" Barnier's comments on EU exit talks - spokesman

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain said the European Union’s chief negotiator had commented “in a significant way” on the sticking points in talks over a trade deal, and that negotiators would speak to each other later on Wednesday.

“We note with interest that the EU’s negotiator, speaking to the EP (European Parliament) this morning, has commented in a significant way on the issues behind the current difficulties in our talks,” a spokesman from Johnson’s office said.

“We are studying carefully what was said.” (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; writing by William James; editing by Sarah Young)