FILE PHOTO: EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier takes off his face mask as he holds a news conference after a meeting with Britain's chief negotiator David Frost in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - An update on the latest in Brexit trade talks by EU negotiator Michel Barnier for national envoys to the bloc will not go ahead on Friday “due to the ongoing intensive negotiations in London”, a spokesman for the bloc said.