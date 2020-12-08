EU's Barnier says on Brexit: Access to EU market comes with conditions

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday that the bloc was fully united over the approach to Brexit trade talks and that if Britain wanted access to the EU’s market then it would have to accept conditions.

“We will never sacrifice our future for the present. Access to our market comes with conditions,” Barnier wrote on Twitter. “Full unity.”

He said he had briefed European member states and that he was working with British chief negotiator David Frost to prepare for the meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Sarah Young)