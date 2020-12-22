EU is giving a "final push" to reach Brexit deal - Barnier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is giving a “final push” to reach a potential deal on future trading ties between the bloc and Britain, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.
“We are really in a crucial moment. We are giving it a final push,” he told reporters before a meeting to brief EU ambassadors in Brussels.
Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Bart Biesemans, writing by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Marine Strauss
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.