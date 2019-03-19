Brexit deadline extension only makes sense if it raises chances of deal -Barnier

BRUSSELS, March 19 (Reuters) - An extension of Brexit talks beyond the March 29th deadline would only make sense if it increased the chances of the already agreed deal being ratified by Britain, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.

Barnier said that after two years of talks with Britain on its withdrawal from the bloc, the key moment has now come for London to make up its mind and end the genuine uncertainty that its lack of decision on the way forward has created.

“Does an extension increase the chances of ratification of Withdrawal Agreement? What would be the purpose and outcome? How can we ensure that, at the end of a possible extension, we are not back in the same situation as today?” Barnier told a news conference.

“If Theresa May requests an extension before the European Council on Thursday, it will be for the 27 leaders to assess the reason and usefulness EU leaders will need a concrete plan from the UK in order to be able to make an informed decision,” he said. (Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Jan Strupczewski)