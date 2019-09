EU still awaits "legal and operational" Brexit ideas from UK - Barnier

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that Britain has yet to provide “legal and operational” proposals that could break the Brexit impasse.

“We are still ready to work on any new legal and operational proposal from the EU,” Barnier told reporters on arriving for talks with European lawmakers on the latest developments on Brexit. “We are still waiting for this.” (Reporting by Jorrit Donner-Wittkopf, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Shri Navaratnam)