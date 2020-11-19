EU still planning Friday Brexit update for member states

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - European Union negotiator Michel Barnier’s team is going ahead with a briefing to update envoys of the bloc’s 27 member states on the latest trade talks with Britain on Friday, an EU diplomatic source said on Thursday.

Earlier, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said Barnier had cancelled briefings to EU members scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, interpreting it as a possible sign of progress in the talks. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Gabriela Baczynska; editing by William James)