EU-UK trade talks to start Monday - bloc's Brexit negotiator

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain will start talks on their new relationship in Brussels on Monday and they will go through Thursday, the bloc’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said.

Barnier added that the second round would take place in London later in March. He said the EU wants to start 10 parallel negotiating groups on trade, security, foreign policy and other areas.

“We will not conclude talks at any price,” Barnier told a news conference. “In a very brief period you cannot do everything, we will do as much as we can,” Barnier said of negotiations due to finish before the end of the year. “These will be complex, demanding, very difficult negotiations.” (Reporting by Marine Strauss, Gabriela Baczynska, Jan Strupczewski Editing by Mark Heinrich)