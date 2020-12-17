Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

EU's Barnier: good progress, last stumbling blocks in UK trade talks

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a meeting of ambassadors of European Union governments (COREPER) in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that “good progress” was being made in UK talks and that “last stumbling blocks” stood in the way of sealing a new trade pact.

“Good progress, but last stumbling blocks remain. We will only sign a deal protecting EU interests and principles,” Barnier said on Twitter, adding it was the “final stretch of talks” with Britain.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by John Chalmers

