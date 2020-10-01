EU's Barnier says Brexit divorce deal an "absolute priority" for EU

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Brexit divorce deal agreed last year must fully enter force and is a top priority for the bloc as it looks to forge a new relationship with Britain, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator said on Thursday.

“Full & effective implementation of Withdrawal Agreement will always be an absolute priority for (the EU),” Michel Barnier wrote on Twitter.

“It is the result of long EU-UK negotiations & the only way to protect Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement, guaranteeing peace and stability on island of Ireland.” (Reporting by Marine Strauss and Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)