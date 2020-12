FILE PHOTO: EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier takes part in a meeting of ambassadors of European Union governments in Brussels, Belgium December 7, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that he had met his British counterpart to prepare the next steps and what the Brexit talks needed was “a school of patience, even a university of patience”.

“I just met David Frost this morning to prepare the next steps,” Barnier said on Tuesday.