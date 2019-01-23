Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 23, 2019 / 1:57 PM / in an hour

EU's Barnier says no-deal Brexit is default scenario

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that no-deal Brexit was the default scenario and the fact that majority of the House of Commons was against it would not prevent it from happening.

“Preparing for a no-deal scenario is more important now than ever, even though I still hope that we can avoid this scenario,” Barnier told a gathering of employers and labour organisations in Brussels.

“Today, there are two possible ways to leave the EU: number one, an orderly withdrawal based on the agreement that we have built step by step with the UK over the last 18 months;

“Number two, a disorderly withdrawal, leaving the EU without a deal, is a default scenario and there appears to be a majority in the House of Commons to oppose a no-deal.

“But opposing no-deal will not stop no-deal from happening,” he said, adding it would be necessary for the British to find a majority in favour of another solution to a disorderly exit.

He spoke in English, rather than his native French — something he tends to do when he wants policymakers in Britain to take particular note of his remarks.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Gabriela Baczynska, Jan Strupczewski Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below