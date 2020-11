EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier wearing a face mask arrives for Brexit talks in London, Britain, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that there were reasons for determination in trade talks with the British.

As he entered trade talks in London, Barnier was asked if there was reason for optimism: “There are reasons for determination,” he said.