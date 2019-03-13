EU's Barnier: stalled Brexit deal the only orderly way out for Britain

BRUSSELS, March 13 (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday only Britain could chart a way out of the stalemate after UK lawmakers rejected for the second time the bloc’s divorce deal agreed with Prime Minister Theresa May.

“If the UK still wants to leave the EU in an orderly manner, this treaty is - and will remain - the only treaty possible,” Barnier told a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.