EU's Barnier suspends trade talks with Frost over COVID-19 contact

BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Thursday he was suspending trade talks with his British counterpart David Frost “for a short period” after one of his team members tested positive for coronavirus.

“The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines,” Barnier said. Talks between the EU and Britain on a new trade deal from 2021 are in their final stage. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alex Richardson)