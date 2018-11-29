EU's Barnier tells Britain this Brexit deal is "the only one possible"

BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told Britain on Thursday the Brexit deal the bloc agreed with Prime Minister Theresa May was the only one possible.

May is trying to sell the deal to her divided parliament, which will hold a vote on it on Dec. 11.

“Given the... high degree of complexity of all the issues surrounding the UK’s withdrawal, the orderly withdrawal treaty that is on the table is the only deal possible,” Barnier told the European Parliament in comments translated from French. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)