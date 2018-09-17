EU's Barnier to talk about Gibraltar with Spain PM in Madrid

MADRID, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will discuss Gibraltar with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Monday as part of a meeting outlining the state of Brexit negotiations, a government source said on Monday.

Barnier also met with Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell on Monday. Gibraltar, a British territory on Spain’s southern coast, is due to leave the European Union along with Britain on March 29, 2019. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)