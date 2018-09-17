FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 17, 2018 / 10:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU's Barnier to talk about Gibraltar with Spain PM in Madrid

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will discuss Gibraltar with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Monday as part of a meeting outlining the state of Brexit negotiations, a government source said on Monday.

Barnier also met with Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell on Monday. Gibraltar, a British territory on Spain’s southern coast, is due to leave the European Union along with Britain on March 29, 2019. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.