EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, wearing a face mask, is seen in London as Brexit talks continue, Britain, December 1, 2020, REUTERS/Beresford Hodge

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, will update 27 national envoys to the bloc’s hub Brussels at 0730 GMT on Wednesday on the latest in UK trade talks, two diplomatic sources told Reuters.