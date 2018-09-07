EU's Barnier wants orderly Brexit with Irish fix, strong future ties

BRUSSELS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday he was “determined” to work for a negotiated and managed British withdrawal of the bloc.

Barnier made the comments after holding talks with the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who will also host a meeting of all EU leaders in Salzburg on Sept. 19-20.

“Ahead of Salzburg informal summit of EU leaders, we are determined to work for orderly withdrawal, including Northern Irelan backstop, and ambitious future relationship with UK,” he said on Twitter.