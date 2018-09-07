FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU's Barnier wants orderly Brexit with Irish fix, strong future ties

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday he was “determined” to work for a negotiated and managed British withdrawal of the bloc.

Barnier made the comments after holding talks with the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who will also host a meeting of all EU leaders in Salzburg on Sept. 19-20.

“Ahead of Salzburg informal summit of EU leaders, we are determined to work for orderly withdrawal, including Northern Irelan backstop, and ambitious future relationship with UK,” he said on Twitter.

Writing by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
