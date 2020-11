LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier said he was no longer in quarantine so would travel to London later on Friday to continue negotiations on a Brexit trade deal.

“In line with Belgian rules, my team and I are no longer in quarantine. Physical negotiations can continue,” Barnier said. “Travelling to London this evening to continue talks.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)