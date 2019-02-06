UK builder Barratt working to ensure component supply after Brexit

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest housebuilder Barratt said it was liaising with its suppliers to ensure the smooth arrival of overseas components by boosting inventories and looking at alternative routes as it prepares for Brexit.

Barratt, which said on Wednesday its current trading is in line with expectations as it posted a 4 percent rise in first-half volumes, is one of several British companies preparing for possible disruption after Britain leaves the EU.

“We have worked with our suppliers on continuity of supply of non-UK manufactured components, including product specification reviews, their holding additional inventories and review of logistic routes to seek to mitigate the potential for disruption,” the company said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)