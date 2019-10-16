No final Brexit deal on Wednesday - BBC political editor

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - There will not be a finalised Brexit deal on Wednesday, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said, citing an unnamed UK government source.

“Government source has just told me there will not be a deal tonight,” she said in a tweet, with European Union sources saying that Britain and the EU were on the verge of a deal.

She added: “Simply not clear if that means there’s no way forward yet or just a case of extending talks into tomorrow (because) they need a bit more time.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)