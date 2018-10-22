FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 22, 2018 / 3:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Britain not looking to pay more money to EU - UK minister

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British financial services minister John Glen said on Monday the government would not seek to pay more money to the European Union than it had to as part of its Brexit divorce deal.

“There is no expectation that this government will be seeking to pay more money to the EU,” Glen said in parliament when asked what the incentive would be for EU leaders to strike a Brexit deal soon if extending a post-Brexit transition period meant Britain might continue to pay into the bloc for longer. (Reporting by Kylie Maclellan and William James Editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.