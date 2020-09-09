UK promises 'unfettered access' legal guarantee for N. Ireland by year end

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday a legal guarantee to provide Northern Ireland businesses with unfettered access to its internal market would be in place by the end of its Brexit transition period at the end of the year.

“The UK Government’s unfettered access commitment to Northern Ireland will be set out through legislation over the coming months, including the UK Internal Market Bill,” the government said in a response to a consultation on its plans.

“This legal guarantee for Northern Ireland’s businesses will be in place before the end of the Transition Period.”

The Internal Market Bill was published on Wednesday here: here (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)