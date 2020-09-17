Britain will seek to use treaty breaching powers if EU acts in bad faith

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain said it would ask parliament for permission to use powers which breach its Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union if it decides Brussels has not acted in good faith, the government said on Thursday.

“(Government) will ask Parliament to support the use of the provisions in Clauses 42, 43 and 45 of the UKIM (UK Internal Market) Bill, and any similar subsequent provisions, only in the case of, in our view, the EU being engaged in a material breach of its duties of good faith or other obligations, and thereby undermining the fundamental purpose of the Northern Ireland Protocol,” a government statement said.

The statement went on to set out several examples of such behaviour. (Reporting by William James, editing by Andy Bruce)