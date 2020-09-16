Government reaches deal with Conservative rebels - BBC

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street on his way to the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has reached a deal to avert a rebellion by members of his own party over powers within its proposed Internal Market Bill that break international law, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The Internal Market Bill is aimed at ensuring Britain’s four constituent nations can trade freely with one another after leaving the EU, but the government says that requires overriding part of the withdrawal treaty it signed with Brussels.

Although the bill passed its first test in parliament on Monday, it has been heavily criticised by some within Johnson’s party and has threatened to provoke a rebellion.

A rebel plan to give lawmakers a veto on using the powers has been put forward by one Conservative member of parliament, Bob Neill.

“I understand a deal has been reached btw (between) Tories who wanted to vote for Bob (Neill)’s amendment to the controversial UKIM bill and the govt - it gives an extra layer of parliamentary oversight - ministers hope prevents rebellion next week,” BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.