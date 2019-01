LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A delay to Brexit is now inevitable, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Thursday, after lawmakers defeated Theresa May’s European Union withdrawal deal.

“That’s inevitable, in virtually whatever you do... If I was the government now, I would already be having discussions with Europe about the terms of an extension,” Blair said in a BBC radio interview. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)