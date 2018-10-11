Tony Blair advises Labour Party to vote down UK PM May's possible Brexit deal

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Thursday he would advise Labour Party lawmakers to vote down a Brexit divorce deal that Theresa May is trying to clinch with the European Union.

When asked if he would advise Labour lawmakers to vote down a possible deal, Blair said: “It really is difficult... the alternatives are all worse because if you do get to a blockage in parliament that is what opens up the possibility of going back to the people.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew MacAskill)